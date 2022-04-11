JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 5.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in JOYY by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after purchasing an additional 871,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

YY opened at $37.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $102.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.59%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

