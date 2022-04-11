JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €245.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €245.00 ($269.23) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €188.00 ($206.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($254.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €220.88 ($242.72).

ETR:MTX opened at €187.05 ($205.55) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €201.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €192.67. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

