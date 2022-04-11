JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Price Target to €3.90

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.80 ($4.18) to €3.90 ($4.29) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.80 ($4.18) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.40) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.92 ($4.31).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

