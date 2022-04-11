JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.71 ($40.35).

EPA RNO opened at €21.86 ($24.02) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €28.05 and a 200 day moving average of €30.37. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($110.66).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

