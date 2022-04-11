JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $308.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $308.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

