JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $229.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $229.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.57.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $190.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average is $206.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $172.82 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.