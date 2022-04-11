JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $27.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

