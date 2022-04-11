JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,931,000 after buying an additional 63,011 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,425,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,641,568. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.