JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Target Price to $200.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG stock opened at $156.57 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average is $177.28. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.