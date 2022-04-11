JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of JSR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of JSCPY stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. JSR has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

