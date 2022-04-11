Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,069 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 433,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 518.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 343,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 287,730 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

