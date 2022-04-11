Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “
Jumia Technologies stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.
About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
