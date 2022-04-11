Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of KDMN stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.50. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
About Kadmon (Get Rating)
