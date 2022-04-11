Kalmar Market Cap Tops $9.91 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00005320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $52,035.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00043922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.39 or 0.07450690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,575.42 or 1.00357322 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,608,996 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.