Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark cut shares of Karora Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of KRR opened at C$6.89 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.03 and a 52-week high of C$6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$66.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karora Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

