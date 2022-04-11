Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $4.15 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $717.23 million and approximately $104.44 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00010492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ION (ION) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,714.16 or 0.11906876 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00187435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00039732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.00380827 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 172,665,057 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

