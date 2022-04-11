KB Home (KBH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/5/2022 – KB Home is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – KB Home is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $47.00.
- 3/28/2022 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/24/2022 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – KB Home had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have remained stable in the past 60 days. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, backlog value at fourth quarter fiscal 2021-end grew 67% from a year ago to $4.95 billion, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate as much as $7.6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2022. However, continued supply-chain issues, material cost inflation and higher wage are concerns for the company.”
- 3/15/2022 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.
KBH stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.08. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in KB Home by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in KB Home by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
