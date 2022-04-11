KB Home (KBH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – KB Home is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – KB Home is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $47.00.

3/28/2022 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/24/2022 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – KB Home had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have remained stable in the past 60 days. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, backlog value at fourth quarter fiscal 2021-end grew 67% from a year ago to $4.95 billion, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate as much as $7.6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2022. However, continued supply-chain issues, material cost inflation and higher wage are concerns for the company.”

3/15/2022 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

KBH stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.08. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in KB Home by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in KB Home by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

