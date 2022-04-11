KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $52.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 58.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in KB Home by 18.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. 49,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,614. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

