KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

NYSE:KBR opened at $54.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 533.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.