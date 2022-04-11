KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $15.22

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $14.51. KE shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 129,708 shares.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of KE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,450,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $220,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,300,000 after buying an additional 1,074,677 shares during the period. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

