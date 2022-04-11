Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $14,544,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,766,000 after purchasing an additional 161,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kennametal by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

