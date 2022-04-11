KeyCorp Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $33.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.92.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.