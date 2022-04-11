KeyCorp Boosts Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $21.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TALO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.31.

TALO opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

