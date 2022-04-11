KeyCorp Increases Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $33.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 756,625 shares of company stock worth $22,347,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.