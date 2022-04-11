KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $615,589.83 and approximately $6,155.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

