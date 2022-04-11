Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.
Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.59.
In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
