Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.