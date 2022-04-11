Kineko Market Cap Tops $1.18 Million (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $38,657.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.79 or 0.07393164 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,239.87 or 0.99938916 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

