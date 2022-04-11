Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.
NASDAQ:KC opened at $5.14 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.36.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031,729 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,476 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,596 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
