Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kinnate Biopharma were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 600,832 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 781,620 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,028,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 315,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 99,973 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNTE opened at $10.03 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $440.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.42.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNTE shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, insider Richard Thomas Williams bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

