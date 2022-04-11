Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the highest is ($0.73). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($3.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.
KOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after buying an additional 239,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after buying an additional 102,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,928,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,536,000 after buying an additional 184,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 803,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39.
About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
