Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the highest is ($0.73). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($3.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after buying an additional 239,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after buying an additional 102,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,928,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,536,000 after buying an additional 184,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 803,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

