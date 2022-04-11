Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
DNUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.
Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.58. 16,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.