Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.58. 16,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

