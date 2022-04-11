Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.47.

Shares of KR stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. Kroger has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

