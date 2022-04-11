Kryptomon (KMON) Reaches Market Cap of $6.91 Million

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryptomon has a market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $418,056.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kryptomon has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.92 or 0.07506098 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,845.06 or 1.00029583 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

