K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KPLUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.79) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

