Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp’s (NASDAQ:LBBBU) Quiet Period Set To End on April 18th

Lakeshore Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:LBBBU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, April 18th. Lakeshore Acquisition II had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Lakeshore Acquisition II stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Lakeshore Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

