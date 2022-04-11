Lambda Market Capitalization Reaches $5.97 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $780,845.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00104643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,528,379,809 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

