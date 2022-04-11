Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNDC. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Landec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.50 on Friday. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $309.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 556,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Landec by 2,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 439,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 18,127.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 423,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

