Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK opened at $26.75 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

