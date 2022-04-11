Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

LSEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Qin Zhou purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Ho acquired 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $274,151.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 155,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,693 in the last three months. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 634,505 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

