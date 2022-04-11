Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.86.

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $143.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

