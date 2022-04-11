Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $143.50 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

