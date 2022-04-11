Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $51.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,084. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $508,293,000 after acquiring an additional 488,325 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $327,530,000 after acquiring an additional 225,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $270,560,000 after acquiring an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

