Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Latham Group stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

