Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Announces $0.83 Interim Dividend

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8328 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.60.

About Latitude Group (Get Rating)

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in instalments and lending business in Australia and New Zealand. It provides various installment products to support customers, the merchants, and other commercial partners. The company also offers lending products comprising credit cards, personal loans, and motor loans through commercial partners, as well as various channels, such as direct, online, and by phone.

