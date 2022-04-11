Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Announces $0.83 Interim Dividend

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8328 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.60.
About Latitude Group (Get Rating)
