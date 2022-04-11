Lear (NYSE:LEA) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.44.

Lear stock opened at $126.50 on Monday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lear by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

