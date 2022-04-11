Leggett & Platt, Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $35.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

