Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.55 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.01% and a negative net margin of 29,448.99%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,072,000 after buying an additional 5,966,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,127,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 30,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 113,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 872,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 643,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

