Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) PT Lowered to $10.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.44.
Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.
Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
