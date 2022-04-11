Life Storage, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Life Storage has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Life Storage stock opened at $147.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. Life Storage has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSI. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Life Storage by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 226,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

