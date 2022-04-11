Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,602 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.12% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 184,866 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 329,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 181,822 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 832,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 147,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.95. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,538. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $50,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,961. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

