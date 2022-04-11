LiquidApps Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $352.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $352.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00025432 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

